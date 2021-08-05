Submit a Tip
Community Champion: Detective Tiffany Whitmire

By Ian Klein
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Our next Community Champion is making a difference through her career in law enforcement.

Det. Tiffany Whitmire is a major crimes detective with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Whitmire says it’s a job she aspired for since she was a little girl, and highlighted the importance of being able to help victims and their families find justice.

