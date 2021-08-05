Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Columbia city leaders approve state of emergency, mask mandates in city schools

The state of emergency will last for at least 61 days.
The state of emergency will last for at least 61 days.(WIS TV)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia city council has approved Mayor Steve Benjamin’s state of emergency to require masks in schools for faculty, staff, visitors, and students ages 2-14.

City council voted 5-1 Thursday morning in a special meeting. Councilman Daniel Rickenmann was lone no vote.

“I hope and pray the governor supports this position,” said Mayor Benjamin.

Benjamin also said he “hopes and prays” there won’t be a legal challenge to Columbia’s state of emergency.

“We’ve received inquiries about the City of Columbia’s mask mandate. We’re doing research and analysis of it and expect to announce something late next week,” said South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

The state of emergency will last for at least 61 days.

The order includes a requirement for everyone to wear a face covering in elementary and middle schools as-well-as day cares within city limits.

RELATED STORY | Columbia mayor issues state of emergency requiring masks in schools, day cares

Mayor Benjamin says the state of emergency comes in response to the recent rapid spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant, especially among children under the age of 12 who aren’t yet eligible to be vaccinated.

Mayor Benjamin says he wants to make sure this ordinance had some accountability behind it, so he included a $100 fine that would go to district superintendents.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Tropics
FIRST ALERT: Tropics are turning active, three chances of development to watch
Some WMBF News viewers say they’ve noticed worse flooding since construction started near their...
Residents concerned over flooding in new development areas of Horry County
Nikema Cheatham
Bond denied for woman accused in stabbing at Myrtle Beach Dunkin Donuts
The Horry County Police Department is investigating a shooting early Wednesday morning that...
Early morning shooting leaves one injured, Horry County police investigating
Over 2 dozen Spirit Airlines cancellations at MYR; airline states cancellations numbers will drop

Latest News

.
Keeping You Safe: Car Crash Protocol
.
CMC puts triage tents back up as number of COVID-19 patients increase dramatically
Marqueise Coleman
Business donates $5,000 for information in former Robeson County student-athlete’s death
(Source: Spirit Airlines)
Woes continue for Spirit Airlines, over 30 additional flights canceled at MYR
Conway Medical Center put tents back up due to the dramatic increase in COVID-19 patients at...
CMC puts triage tents back up as number of COVID-19 patients increase dramatically