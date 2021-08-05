Submit a Tip
Coastal Men’s Soccer ranked 25th in preseason USC poll

Six 2021 opponents also found on the preseason poll
CCU soccer.
CCU soccer.(WMBF)
By CCU Athletics
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina men’s soccer program has been ranked 25th in the United Soccer Coaches (USC) preseason soccer poll.

The Chanticleers ended the 2020 season ranked 24th after another Sun Belt Championship and the program’s 17th appearance in the NCAA Championship Tournament.

The Chanticleers are moving to Conference USA this season and with the new conference comes an even tougher schedule as six of their 2021 opponents are ranked in the top-25 among the preseason rankings with three of those being C-USA members.

The 2020 National Champions and C-USA member Marshall Thundering Herd rank No. 1 in the preseason poll, while other opponents in the early rankings include Clemson (6th), Wake Forest (7th), Kentucky (14th), Charlotte (18th), and High Point (24th). A seventh opponent in UNC Greensboro also received votes in the poll.

CCU’s season will begin with the first of three exhibition matches on Aug. 12 when Duke comes to Conway for a 7 p.m. ET match. The regular season will begin with No. 14 Kentucky on Aug. 26 at the CCU Soccer Stadium.

Copyright 2021 Coastal Carolina Athletics. All rights reserved.

