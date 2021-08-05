Submit a Tip
CCU football team hits the Surf Turf for day one of fall camp

By CCU Athletics
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. – The 2021 Coastal Carolina University football team ran on to the Teal Turf on Benton Field inside Brooks Stadium for the first day of preseason fall camp on Wednesday morning.

CCU head coach Jamey Chadwell and senior wide receiver Jaivon Heiligh addressed the media prior to the first preseason fall practice session that went 20 periods and lasted right around two hours under a very overcast sky.

Working through a light drizzle of rain throughout much of practice, the Chanticleers sported helmets and shorts only and worked on individual and group skills work, while also incorporating special teams work and team periods to end the practice.

The Chanticleers are slated to kick off the 2021 season at home versus The Citadel on Thursday night, Sept. 2, at 7 p.m. ET inside Brooks Stadium.

The season opener is one of seven home games for the Chanticleers this season. The home schedule also includes a program first, as Coastal will host the first-ever Power 5 opponent on the “Surf Turf” inside Brooks Stadium as the Kansas Jayhawks out of the Big 12 Conference make a visit on Friday, Sept. 10, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

