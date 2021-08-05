Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Business donates $5,000 for information in former Robeson County student-athlete’s death

Marqueise Coleman
Marqueise Coleman(Source: Robeson County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The reward for information in a former student-athlete’s death is growing in Robeson County.

The sheriff announced on Thursday that a business donated $5,000 toward the reward for information in 19-year-old Marqueise Coleman’s homicide. The total reward now stands at $8,000.

RELATED COVERAGE | $3,000 reward offered for information regarding death of former Robeson County student-athlete

“This is yet another example of our community coming together and seriously wanting to combat crime and bring forth some semblance of closure to a grieving family,” said Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

Authorities said Coleman was shot last week on North Alford Road. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Officials with the Public Schools of Robeson County said Coleman was a standout student-athlete at St. Pauls High School before graduating last year.

To be eligible for the reward, the sheriff’s office says the tip must be called into St. Pauls Crime Stoppers at 910-865-8477.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropics
FIRST ALERT: Tropics are turning active, three chances of development to watch
Some WMBF News viewers say they’ve noticed worse flooding since construction started near their...
Residents concerned over flooding in new development areas of Horry County
Nikema Cheatham
Bond denied for woman accused in stabbing at Myrtle Beach Dunkin Donuts
The Horry County Police Department is investigating a shooting early Wednesday morning that...
Early morning shooting leaves one injured, Horry County police investigating
Over 2 dozen Spirit Airlines cancellations at MYR; airline states cancellations numbers will drop

Latest News

.
Keeping You Safe: Car Crash Protocol
.
CMC puts triage tents back up as number of COVID-19 patients increase dramatically
(Source: Spirit Airlines)
Woes continue for Spirit Airlines, over 30 additional flights canceled at MYR
Conway Medical Center put tents back up due to the dramatic increase in COVID-19 patients at...
CMC puts triage tents back up as number of COVID-19 patients increase dramatically