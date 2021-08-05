Business donates $5,000 for information in former Robeson County student-athlete’s death

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The reward for information in a former student-athlete’s death is growing in Robeson County.

The sheriff announced on Thursday that a business donated $5,000 toward the reward for information in 19-year-old Marqueise Coleman’s homicide. The total reward now stands at $8,000.

“This is yet another example of our community coming together and seriously wanting to combat crime and bring forth some semblance of closure to a grieving family,” said Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

Authorities said Coleman was shot last week on North Alford Road. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Officials with the Public Schools of Robeson County said Coleman was a standout student-athlete at St. Pauls High School before graduating last year.

To be eligible for the reward, the sheriff’s office says the tip must be called into St. Pauls Crime Stoppers at 910-865-8477.

