Boys & Girls Club opens new computer lab honoring late Myrtle Beach mayor

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The legacy of late Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes will now include a new resource for children in the area.

The Boys & Girls Club of the Grand Strand unveiled the John Rhodes Computer Lab on Wednesday. It was funded through a foundation dedicated to Rhodes, who was the club’s chairman before dying of COVID-19 in January.

The club held a ribbon-cutting and an open house, which was attended by members of the Rhodes family.

RELATED | Myrtle Beach Sports Center now officially renamed for former mayor John Rhodes

“Every time you turn around and look at what John has done, it’s been for the betterment of the children of this community,” said Terri Springs Rhodes, the late mayor’s widow.

The new facility has plenty of laptops, desktops and monitors - all geared to help children learn outside of the classroom.

The family says they’ve appreciated the community’s outpouring of support since Rhodes’ passing,

“It’s overwhelming,” said Chad Rhodes, the late mayor’s son. “But it’s a wonderful thing. To feel the reciprocation from everybody who’s reached out to support all of the endeavors that he wanted to complete. To be able to complete this is an honor and I think we speak on behalf of our father when we say ‘Thank you.’”

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.