Beach Team Gymnastics: Coach Brian and Natalie on the gymnastics family

By Halley Murrow
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - With all the impressive gymnastics moves you’ll see in the Tokyo Olympics, you’ll see plenty more at Beach Team Gymnastics in Myrtle Beach.

We loved catching up with Coach Brian and Natalie on what it means to be apart of the Beach Team Gymnastics family. We even see Natalie showcase some amazing moves on the floor.

Come along with us!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

