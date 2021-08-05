2021 Extra Point preview: Marion Swamp Foxes

MARION, SC (WMBF) - The Marion Swamp Fox football program is coming off its best season in recent memory. The Foxes won the Class 2A Lower State championship and made their first state title appearance since 1987.

First-year head coach Brian Hennecy is looking to keep the momentum going, however he’s no stranger to the program. Hennecy is the school’s athletics director, an alumnus of the school, and served as an assistant coach the last few years.

Some key losses from the state runner-up squad include current Gamecock TJ Sanders along with KyHeim Bethea and Qualiek Crawford. However, Hennecy has some experience to work with this fall. Gabriel Cusack returns to start at quarterback while Jamiek Nichols looks to have a big year at running back and safety.

Amir Thomas is poised to star at linebacker while DraQuan Pearson and Zachary Jackson will help hold things down in the trenches.

Pearson and Jackson along with Hennecy feel even with last year’s success, they still have plenty to prove.

“A lot of fans they think last year was a fluke,” said Jackson. “They don’t know that we’re just here trying to prove them wrong like we do every year.”

“A lot of people told us we shouldn’t have been there if it wasn’t for COVID,” Pearson said. “It was a lot of things people said to us that we didn’t let get to us. A lot of our own fans doubted us and told us we can’t get what we got. We just play Marion football and do what we can do.”

“We’re hoping our experience will lead over to our expectations in the fact that we’ve got some playoff experience,” Hennecy said. “Our guys coming back know what’s expected of them as far as work ethic, film study, classroom, and weight room to prepare for our games.”

The Foxes will be one of the first teams to get things going this season. Their week zero matchup at Johnsonville is set for Thursday, August 19.

