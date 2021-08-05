1 killed, another injured in Darlington County shooting

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed and another was hurt after a shooting in the Pee Dee on Thursday.

Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson said the incident happened at around 1:30 p.m. in the area of Philadelphia Street and Syracuse Community Road.

The person hurt was taken to the hospital, but no further details were provided on their condition.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.