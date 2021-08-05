Submit a Tip
1 injured after crash involving motorcycle in Myrtle Beach

Officials said the crash happened in the area of Forestbrook Road and Fantasy Harbour Boulevard.
Officials said the crash happened in the area of Forestbrook Road and Fantasy Harbour Boulevard.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a crash involving a motorcycle in Myrtle Beach Thursday night.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the area of Forestbrook Raod and Fantasy Harbour Boulevard at 9:16 p.m.

The crash involved another vehicle, according to officials.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area as first responders work at the scene.

The person hurt was taken to the hospital. No further details were provided on their condition.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

