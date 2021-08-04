Submit a Tip
US to require COVID-19 vaccination for foreign travelers

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is taking the first steps toward requiring nearly all foreign visitors to the U.S. to be vaccinated for the coronavirus, a White House official said Wednesday.

The requirement would come as part of the administration’s phased approach to easing travel restrictions for foreign citizens to the country.

No timeline has yet been determined, as interagency working groups study how and when to safely move toward resuming normal travel, but eventually, all foreign citizens entering the country, with some limited exceptions, are expected to need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter the U.S.

The Biden administration has kept in place travel restrictions that have severely curtailed international trips to the U.S., citing the spread of the delta variant of the virus. But it has faced pressure to lift some restrictions from affected allies, the air travel industry and families who have been kept separated from loved ones by the rules.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

