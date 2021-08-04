Two struck, killed by lightrail while conducting memorial for person killed by train at same location

This article has 76 words with a read time of approximately 22 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two pedestrians were struck and killed Tuesday morning by a CATS lightrail train in south Charlotte.

The accident took place at the LYNX Blue Line station at South Boulevard and East Hebron Street shortly after 5 a.m.

#BREAKING Huge CMPD presence on E Hebron St and South Blvd. We’re still waiting to hear from authorities about what’s happening, but we can see flashlights moving along a stopped light rail near The Original Mattress Factory. @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/pdIh7Tm2u9 — Sharonne Hayes (@SharonneHayesTV) August 3, 2021

According to police, 29-year-old Pablo Tiquiram Us and 20-year-old Jose Chilambala Tiquiram died at the scene.

The train stopped as soon as the pedestrians were struck.

Alcohol impairment is suspected as a contributing factor for pedestrians.

According to police, additional information found through the investigation shows that the pedestrians had been conducting a memorial for Baltazar Tiquiram Us, who was killed in a crash with the CATS light rail train at this same location on July 26.

All safety mechanisms for the CATS line at this location were in full effect and working properly.

This is the second accident at the station in about a week, with a train and car colliding at the intersection July 26.

This is a developing story.

