Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Two struck, killed by lightrail while conducting memorial for person killed by train at same location

This is the second fatal accident at the station in a week
A fatal accident was reported Tuesday morning at the LYNX Blue Line stop at South Boulevard and...
A fatal accident was reported Tuesday morning at the LYNX Blue Line stop at South Boulevard and East Hebron Street.(Tyrae Newman/WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: Aug. 3, 2021 at 8:37 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 76 words with a read time of approximately 22 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two pedestrians were struck and killed Tuesday morning by a CATS lightrail train in south Charlotte.

The accident took place at the LYNX Blue Line station at South Boulevard and East Hebron Street shortly after 5 a.m.

According to police, 29-year-old Pablo Tiquiram Us and 20-year-old Jose Chilambala Tiquiram died at the scene.

The train stopped as soon as the pedestrians were struck.

Alcohol impairment is suspected as a contributing factor for pedestrians.

According to police, additional information found through the investigation shows that the pedestrians had been conducting a memorial for Baltazar Tiquiram Us, who was killed in a crash with the CATS light rail train at this same location on July 26.

All safety mechanisms for the CATS line at this location were in full effect and working properly.

[Man killed, another person seriously injured after train collides with vehicle in south Charlotte]

This is the second accident at the station in about a week, with a train and car colliding at the intersection July 26.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropics
FIRST ALERT: Tropics are turning active, three chances of development to watch
Some WMBF News viewers say they’ve noticed worse flooding since construction started near their...
Residents concerned over flooding in new development areas of Horry County
The Horry County Police Department is investigating a shooting early Wednesday morning that...
Early morning shooting leaves one injured, Horry County police investigating
Nikema Cheatham
Bond denied for woman accused in stabbing at Myrtle Beach Dunkin Donuts
Over 2 dozen Spirit Airlines cancellations at MYR; airline states cancellations numbers will drop

Latest News

Two chances of development continue in the Atlantic. The wave coming off the coast of Africa...
FIRST ALERT: Increasing chances of tropical development
Cypress Grille
Dining with Dockery: Cypress Grille
Dining With Dockery: Cypress Grille
Dining With Dockery: Cypress Grille
Two men get vaccinated at a Conway Medical Center vaccine clinic in Socastee on Wednesday. The...
Vaccination rates increase across Grand Strand as COVID-19 cases surge in S.C.
Aug. 5, 2021, 6 a.m. newscast