SCHP: 1 killed after two vehicles collide, hit home in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Troopers are investigating a crash that involved two cars, a house and three parked vehicles in Darlington County.

Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said the wreck occurred around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday on High Hill and Rogers roads.

He said a Chevrolet pickup truck was heading south on Rogers Road, while a Toyota sedan was heading west on High Hill Road.

Pye said the two vehicles collided at the intersection of the two roads, which caused the pickup truck to hit a house. He added that the Toyota sedan hit three parked cars and then a house.

The driver and passenger of the pickup truck were both wearing seatbelts and were taken to a hospital, according to Pye.

The driver of the Toyota sedan was not wearing a seatbelt and died in the crash, Pye said.

The name of the driver has not been released.

