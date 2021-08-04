Residents concerned over proposals to add 624 new homes off Highway 90

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - People who live near Highway 90 are concerned yet again about more possible development in the area.

Those new developments total more than 600 new homes, which could be coming in the future.

A pair of rezoning requests for lots off Highway 90 will go before the Horry County Planning Commission Thursday evening.

One of them is at Highway 90 and Monaca Drive right near the Highway 90 and Highway 22 interchange, with 97 new townhomes are proposed for that area.

Just three minutes east from there at Vaught Ridge Road, developers are planning to put 527 single-family lots.

Between the two developments, they would add 624 homes to an area where people are already tired of seeing new homes.

“We are very concerned and frustrated about the overdevelopment,” said John Sosebee, a resident who lives off Highway 90.

Sosebee also says he’s seen lots of changes since he moved to the area.

“I have been living off Highway 90 five years now, and I’ve seen the traffic just getting worse and worse with accidents, people getting rear-ended,” he said.

Sosebee worries if more homes are built, the traffic could get even worse.

Amelia Wood, another concerned resident who lives off Highway 90, says one of her main concerns is a lack of fire and EMS presence in the area.

“We don’t have a fire station that we can rely on for our safety, so that’s one of the major issues for both of those developments,” she said.

A new fire station is planned for the future to sit at the interchange of Highways 22 and 90, but Wood believes that fire station needs to be built and staffed before the new homes go in.

She’s hoping the planning commission listens to these concerns Thursday night.

“I’m hoping that they will recommend disapproval of the rezoning request to county council on the condition that adequate infrastructure be provided before they ever rezone anymore property out here,” she said.

The planning commission will meet Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Horry County Government and Justice Center.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.