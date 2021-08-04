Submit a Tip
Residents concerned over flooding in new development areas of Horry County

By Zach Wilcox
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Surfside Beach area saw more than three inches of rain Tuesday, which caused some flash flooding.

Some WMBF News viewers say they’ve noticed worse flooding since construction started near their homes.

“I hope the construction that’s being done way over there didn’t screw up the tunnel that sucks this water out,” said one viewer during a clip he submitted to the station.

The Horry County Council has put working on flood mitigation at the top of some of its recent agendas. It increased the freeboard height requirement and updated the county’s flood maps to include flooding caused by Hurricane Florence.

However, those are geared toward benefiting future home owners and new developments, not so much people already living in the county.

The county did double its stormwater fee to pay for flood mitigation infrastructure.

After seeing the flooding around new construction, the Coalition for Responsible Development of Horry County would like to see a moratorium on new development until flooding issues are resolved.

“It’s not just impacting flooding, it’s impacting safety,” said Kathy Jellison, the coalition president. “Firemen, policemen, we don’t have enough of anything, hospitals. They just don’t have enough infrastructure to support the people here now, let alone what it’s going to look like when they finish some of these developments.”

The county council voted not to include stormwater as a sector in the recently passed impact fees.

It could choose to add it next quarter if flooding and drainage issues persist.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

