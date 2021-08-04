Submit a Tip
Police: Woman armed with knife tries to steal cell phone in Myrtle Beach

Zakiya Johnson
Zakiya Johnson(Source: Myrtle Beach Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman has charged after police say she tried to steal a cell phone while armed with knife.

Arrest warrants state the incident happened Tuesday near 7th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard.

The suspect, identified by police as 30-year-old Zakiya Johnson, allegedly approached the victim from behind with a knife and demanded her cell phone.

The victim told Johnson to “get away” and started walking “as fast as she could” to avoid her, according to the arrest warrants.

Police say city cameras captured Johnson carrying two knives after the incident, both of which were reportedly found in her possession following her arrest.

Jail records from Myrtle Beach police show Johnson is charged with attempted armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

