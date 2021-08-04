Police: Suspect broke into Florence home armed with machete, led officers on chase

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Police said a man armed with a machete and BB gun broke into a Florence home and then led them on a chase.

Officers responded around 11 a.m. to a home in the 700 block of South Cashua Drive about a burglary in progress.

Police were given a vehicle description and they spotted it on Palmetto Street. They said the driver didn’t stop when officers activated their blue lights and continued to drive south on I-95.

The suspect ended up getting stopped in traffic near mile mark 147 and the driver, identified as Charles Brogdon, was taken into custody.

During the investigation, officers learned that Brogdon broke into the front door of the home and had a machete and BB gun with him.

No one was hurt during the burglary.

Brogdon faces multiple charges including first-degree burglary and failure to stop for blue lights.

He is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center.

