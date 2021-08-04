Pee Dee man accused of breaking into home, assaulting child, leading deputies on manhunt

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Deputies took one man into custody after a manhunt in the Bennettsville area on Wednesday.

Deputies responded to a home along Red Hill Road after the caller stated that a man with a knife was trying to break into the home.

While deputies were on the way to the scene, the caller said that the man was able to get into the home, assault a child and stole an item before running into some woods, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

After an hour-long manhunt, deputies said they were able to take 35-year-old Brian Blackmon of Latta into custody.

He faces several charges including kidnapping and first-degree assault and battery.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office added that Blackmon was currently out on bond for previous felony charges in Marlboro County, and a condition of his bond was that he could only be in the county for the court proceedings.

He is being held at the Marlboro County Detention Center and will have a bond hearing on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.