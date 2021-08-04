Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Pee Dee man accused of breaking into home, assaulting child, leading deputies on manhunt

Brian Blackmon
Brian Blackmon(Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Deputies took one man into custody after a manhunt in the Bennettsville area on Wednesday.

Deputies responded to a home along Red Hill Road after the caller stated that a man with a knife was trying to break into the home.

While deputies were on the way to the scene, the caller said that the man was able to get into the home, assault a child and stole an item before running into some woods, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

After an hour-long manhunt, deputies said they were able to take 35-year-old Brian Blackmon of Latta into custody.

He faces several charges including kidnapping and first-degree assault and battery.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office added that Blackmon was currently out on bond for previous felony charges in Marlboro County, and a condition of his bond was that he could only be in the county for the court proceedings.

He is being held at the Marlboro County Detention Center and will have a bond hearing on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The number of stranded passengers in Myrtle Beach is growing after Spirit Airlines canceled...
More passengers stranded after Spirit Airlines cancels additional flights at MYR
Pennsylvania woman identified as victim of deadly pedestrian crash on Kings Highway
Myrtle Beach police arrest woman in connection to Dunkin Donuts stabbing
Armed robbery at Tanger Outlets triggered shelter in place order at CCU; 2 in custody, 4 at large
Several Myrtle Beach drivers are stranded after heavy rain worked through the area Tuesday.
Flooded roadways leave drivers stranded in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

This is a generic picture of a gavel.
15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office expanding drug treatment program for low-level offenses
Charles Brogdon
Police: Suspect broke into Florence home armed with machete, led officers on chase
Nikema Cheatham
Bond denied for woman accused in stabbing at Myrtle Beach Dunkin Donuts
Marqueise Coleman
$3,000 reward offered for information regarding death of former Robeson County student-athlete