Over 2 dozen Spirit Airlines cancellations at MYR; airline states cancellations numbers will drop

By Kristin Nelson
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – There were more Spirit Airlines flight cancellations on Wednesday at Myrtle Beach International Airport, but the airline hopes that won’t be the case on Thursday.

The airport reported that nearly 30 Spirit flight cancellations heading in and out of Myrtle Beach on Wednesday.

In total, Spirit Airlines canceled 418 flights across the country, which is 60% of the airline’s flights, according to FlightAware.

But the airline released a statement saying that cancellations will start dropping on Thursday and that lines at airports have decreased substantially as they work to get operations back on track.

A spokesperson for the airline added that team members from different areas of the company have pitched in to help with various areas such as expediting the process of vouchers for meals and hotels to help stranded passengers.

The airline also addressed rumors about a crew shortage or strike and said that those rumors are untrue.

Here is the full statement below from Spirit Airlines on the status of its operations:

The last three days were extremely difficult for our Guests and Team Members, and for that we sincerely apologize. We continue to work around the clock to get our Guests where they need to be.

We’ve dealt with overlapping operational challenges including weather, system outages and staffing shortages that caused widespread irregularities in our operation and impacted crew scheduling. These issues were exacerbated by the fact that we are in peak summer travel season with very high industry load factors and more limited options for Guest re-accommodations.

After working through yesterday’s proactive cancellations, we’ve implemented a more thorough reboot of the network, allowing us to reassign our crews more efficiently and restore the network faster. As a result, cancellation numbers will progressively drop in the days to come.

By taking an in-depth look at the challenges we’re facing, we have identified opportunities for improvement that will help us operate a more resilient network and better serve our Guests.

