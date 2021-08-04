Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

New law targeting slow left lane drivers in SC goes into effect soon

Starting August 15, police in South Carolina will be able to write a ticket for someone driving...
Starting August 15, police in South Carolina will be able to write a ticket for someone driving too slow in the left lane.
By Adam Mintzer
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Starting August 15, police in South Carolina will be able to write a ticket for someone driving too slow in the left lane.

The bipartisan bill fines drivers $25 for driving in the far left lane on the highway unless they are passing another car.

RELATED STORY | SC Senate passes own bill to ticket slow left lane drivers

However, this offense can’t result in any points added to a driver’s license, does not allow an officer to search a car, and can not be included in someone’s SLED criminal record.

The law also requires the Department of Transportation to place signs along interstate highways telling drivers to move out of the left lane if they are driving slowly.

Other exceptions to this fine include when traffic conditions make it “impractical” to drive in the right lane when weather conditions make it safer to drive in the left lane when a vehicle must exit the highway via the left lane, and or when there is no one behind the car in the left lane.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

The number of stranded passengers in Myrtle Beach is growing after Spirit Airlines canceled...
More passengers stranded after Spirit Airlines cancels additional flights at MYR
Pennsylvania woman identified as victim of deadly pedestrian crash on Kings Highway
Myrtle Beach police arrest woman in connection to Dunkin Donuts stabbing
Armed robbery at Tanger Outlets triggered shelter in place order at CCU; 2 in custody, 4 at large
Several Myrtle Beach drivers are stranded after heavy rain worked through the area Tuesday.
Flooded roadways leave drivers stranded in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

.
Meals on Wheels of Horry County in need of drivers in northern Horry County
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 2,035 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths Wednesday
A pickup truck crashed through a home after colliding with another vehicle at High Hill and...
Neighbors call for changes to intersection after truck crashes into Darlington County home; 1 killed
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. reporting more than 3,400 new COVID-19 cases
Sgt. Sean Engles shows Simms the card police made for him. Simms' mother, Lacey Daniels, is on...
Hartsville 4-year-old boy with rare heart condition receives surprise visit during stay at MUSC