Neighbors call for changes to intersection after truck crashes into Darlington County home; 1 killed

A pickup truck crashed through a home after colliding with another vehicle at High Hill and...
A pickup truck crashed through a home after colliding with another vehicle at High Hill and Rogers roads in Darlington County.(Source: WMBF News)
By Cameron Crowe
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Neighbors near one Darlington County intersection hope changes will be made to the road after two vehicles crashed into two homes during a deadly wreck.

Troopers said a pickup truck and a sedan collided Tuesday afternoon on High Hill and Rogers roads. They said it caused the pickup truck to crash into one home, leaving a gaping hole in the side.

RELATED COVERAGE | SCHP: 1 killed after two vehicles collide, hit home in Darlington County

The homeowner, who was inside at the time, said he thought a tornado hit his house.

The sedan hit three parked cars, a metal pole and the corner of another home, ripping through Mary Ross’ bedroom.

The driver of the sedan was killed in the crash, according to troopers.

Ross, who is currently recovering from surgery, said her mother urged her to get out of the house for a walk moments before the wreck.

“She said you might need to walk, walk to the mailbox and back, so I walked to the mailbox and back and that’s when I seen all that, otherwise I would’ve been in my bedroom watching Hallmark,” Ross said.

Ross said this isn’t the first crash she has seen at the intersection and said there’s no excuse not to have flashers or a light installed.

“Now they’ll see we need a light here. Somebody got to die to see a light here? People house got to be gone completely to get a light here?” Ross said.

The name of the driver hasn’t been released yet. Investigators said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

