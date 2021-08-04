Neighbors call for changes to intersection after truck crashes into Darlington County home; 1 killed

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Neighbors near one Darlington County intersection hope changes will be made to the road after two vehicles crashed into two homes during a deadly wreck.

Troopers said a pickup truck and a sedan collided Tuesday afternoon on High Hill and Rogers roads. They said it caused the pickup truck to crash into one home, leaving a gaping hole in the side.

The homeowner, who was inside at the time, said he thought a tornado hit his house.

The sedan hit three parked cars, a metal pole and the corner of another home, ripping through Mary Ross’ bedroom.

The driver of the sedan was killed in the crash, according to troopers.

Ross, who is currently recovering from surgery, said her mother urged her to get out of the house for a walk moments before the wreck.

“She said you might need to walk, walk to the mailbox and back, so I walked to the mailbox and back and that’s when I seen all that, otherwise I would’ve been in my bedroom watching Hallmark,” Ross said.

Ross said this isn’t the first crash she has seen at the intersection and said there’s no excuse not to have flashers or a light installed.

“Now they’ll see we need a light here. Somebody got to die to see a light here? People house got to be gone completely to get a light here?” Ross said.

The name of the driver hasn’t been released yet. Investigators said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

