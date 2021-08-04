Man suffers life-threatening injuries after being shot while driving in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Authorities in Lumberton say a man sustained life-threatening injuries after being shot early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the area of 790 S. Roberts Avenue around 1 a.m. and found the 47-year-old with gunshot wounds, a press release from Lumberton police stated. Authorities said the man was shot while driving and wrecked his vehicle.

According to the release, authorities believe the shooting happened in the east Lumberton area, but the exact location is not known at this time.

Police said the victim was taken to UNC Southeastern Health for treatment before being transferred to another facility.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lumberton Police Det. Yvette Pitts at 910-671-3845.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.