LIVE: Woman charged in Myrtle Beach Dunkin Donuts stabbing appears in court for bond hearing

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The woman accused in a stabbing at a Myrtle Beach Dunkin Donuts is set to appear in court for a bond hearing Wednesday afternoon.

Nikema Cheatham is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection to the case.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon at the Dunkin Donuts on 30th Avenue North.

Police said one person was injured in the stabbing. That person’s condition has not been released.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

