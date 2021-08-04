Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

‘It’s really overwhelming’: Mother of 3 facing eviction gets nearly $200,000 in donations after TV interview

By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Dasha Kelly was featured on CNN on Monday as she and her three girls faced an uncertain future, having received a 24-hour eviction notice at their Las Vegas apartment.

She and her daughters, ages 5, 6 and 8, can breathe a lot easier, garnering nearly $200,000 in donations on GoFundMe as of Wednesday morning after CNN detailed her plight.

Kelly had started raising funds in hopes of paying nearly $2,000 in back rent. It took only 24 hours for donors moved by her story to exceed her expectations.

“I just want to tell everybody thank you so much. I’m still in denial. You can’t really tell. It’s a lot to take in. It’s really overwhelming,” she said, overcome with emotion Tuesday night.

Kelly worked as a dealer at a Las Vegas casino before the pandemic hit. She lost her job and, along with it, her car and money for child care.

She said she pawned or sold nearly everything she and her girls owned, including their beds, in an attempt to keep her family from homelessness.

One person who gave $25 left a message, saying, “I don’t have a lot, but I have enough to help another. Bless you and the adorable girls,” Erin Burnett revealed on her show Tuesday night.

Another person who gave almost $2,000 said, “I’m sorry you’ve had to fight so hard to keep your kids safe. You are an incredible mom.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Pennsylvania woman identified as victim of deadly pedestrian crash on Kings Highway
The number of stranded passengers in Myrtle Beach is growing after Spirit Airlines canceled...
More passengers stranded after Spirit Airlines cancels additional flights at MYR
Myrtle Beach police arrest woman in connection to Dunkin Donuts stabbing
Armed robbery at Tanger Outlets triggered shelter in place order at CCU; 2 in custody, 4 at large
Several Myrtle Beach drivers are stranded after heavy rain worked through the area Tuesday.
Flooded roadways leave drivers stranded in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

.
Meals on Wheels of Horry County in need of drivers in northern Horry County
FILE - Former U.S. President Barack Obama gestures as he attends a plenary session of the...
Obama curtails 60th birthday bash after delta variant surge
FILE - In this May 7, 2021, file photo Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a news...
Treasury announces auctions to raise $126 billion next week
Tropics
FIRST ALERT: Tropics are turning active, three chances of development to watch