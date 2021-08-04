Horry County Schools needs nearly 100 more bus drivers, shortage could impact routes, pick up times

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - In less than two weeks, those big yellow school buses will be returning to neighborhoods across Horry County. But there might not be as many.

Horry County Schools currently has openings for nearly 100 bus drivers. Lisa Bourcier, HCS spokesperson, said by this time of year, they usually only have 40 or 50 vacancies.

The school district is offering incentives in order to retain current drivers, but also hire new drivers.

But in the meantime, Bourcier said the district is figuring out how to make do with less drivers and more students heading back to the classroom.

She added they’re utilizing a routing software that lets them be efficient, noting it had already come in handy in the past with the adjusting routes in the rapidly growing Carolina Forest area.

“This has been crucial for us to be very efficient. So we will continue to use this software during this shortage time that we have. So maybe a neighborhood that once had five bus stops, well maybe now they have three,” she said.

This means if they don’t get enough drivers, your child’s bus stop could be further away from where you live or their ride to and from school could be longer.

She added while you can check your child’s bus stop and pick up time here, as they hire more drivers, it might change.

Bourcier noted the routing software is useful for the district, even after they have enough drivers on board.

“When we look at vacancies or we have a large number of employees that are out sick, that software becomes very handy to optimize our routes,” Bourcier added.

Due to provisions within the state budget, no South Carolina schools that receive money from the state government, can require masks at schools or on school buses. Masks will only be recommended, but not required, while riding the bus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control both recommend masks while at school and while riding the bus.

