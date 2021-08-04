Submit a Tip
Hey Eric! Do My Job!- Mister Softee

By Eric Weisfeld
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -You scream, I scream, we all scream for ice cream when we hear Mister Softee driving around!

Mister Softee is a soft ice cream truck that serves cones, shakes, sundaes and more. Mister Softee can be booked for company parties, birthday parties or any type of gathering you may be having.

Let’s make some ice cream and get a closer look inside the ice cream truck!

