Hartsville 4-year-old boy with rare heart condition receives surprise visit during stay at MUSC

Sgt. Sean Engles shows Simms the card police made for him. Simms' mother, Lacey Daniels, is on...
Sgt. Sean Engles shows Simms the card police made for him. Simms' mother, Lacey Daniels, is on the far right and his brother is beside him.(Source: MUSC Health)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WMBF) – A 4-year-old Hartsville boy got a very special surprise to help brighten his day as he recovers at MUSC’s children’s hospital in Charleston.

Simms Daniel was born with a congenital heart defect called Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome, which has caused him to have three open-heart surgeries in his young life.

RELATED COVERAGE | Hartsville boy in hospital with congenital heart defect wants mail

His most recent surgery was in April, but he’s been back at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital for the past few weeks.

Last week, he was able to leave his hospital bed and was taken out to the front of the hospital. That’s when he heard the sound of sirens and a line of police vehicles roll-up. It was the Charleston Police Department’s SWAT and bomb team.

Simms is a big fan of cards, so the officers brought him a big blue card that was signed by them, along with a goodie bag.

“We just wanted to wish you the best. You see all these tough guys here? We wish we were as tough as you. That’s for sure,” Sgt. Sean Engles said to Simms.

Read the full story on the SWAT team’s surprise visit with Simms here

Meanwhile, Simms’ older brother, Wilson, is also lending a helping hand.

Father Wes Daniels told WMBF News that Wilson raised $1,200 at a lemonade stand two weeks ago and donated all the money to MUSC in honor of Simms.

Wilson Daniels raised money with his lemonade stand for MUSC where his little brother, Simms,...
Wilson Daniels raised money with his lemonade stand for MUSC where his little brother, Simms, is staying.(Source: Wes Daniels)

If you want to send a letter to Simms, you can do so by sending it to this address:

MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital

10 McClennan Banks Drive

3rd Floor- Room 3038

Attention: Wesley Simmons Daniels

Charleston, SC 29425

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

