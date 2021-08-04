Grand Strand parents have mixed reactions over masks in classrooms, rise in COVID-19 cases

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - As Horry County parents prepare for their kids to head back to the classroom, COVID-19 remains on top concern.

While the cases are rising, school districts across South Carolina are not allowed to require masks in the classrooms due to a proviso that was passed in the state’s budget.

Some parents said they’d feel more comfortable sending their kids to the school grounds if more students were required to wear a face mask.

One mother, who did not want to be identified by name, said she’s concerned to see the numbers rising again. She’s a bit apprehensive about her children walking the schools with others who are maskless.

“I think everybody should be wearing masks when school starts,” she said. “It’s not getting better, it’s getting worse. I’m not feeling good about that, people not wearing masks.”

Some parents said with or without any mask mandate, they’re comfortable with their kids learning in the face-to-face environment.

“It is a little concerning with the COVID cases but I feel they need to be there,” said parent Tracey Whitmore. “The little kids, they need that one-on-one. Whatever the schools feel is the safest way to take care of the kids, we have to trust that.”

While others said they’re nervous about kids in schools without masks..

Parent Sheila Davis said this pandemic has been way too fluid. She said until things change, her kids will continue to be enrolled in the district’s virtual learning program at home.

“Right now, I don’t think there’s anything they could say to me that could change my mind about allowing them to go back,” Davis said. “Nothing but the numbers going down. That’s it. I really feel like they lifted the ban with masks too soon and my mindset was this is going to increase again and here we are.”

The spokesperson for Horry County Schools Lisa Bourcier said although masks are not required, they want parents to know school leaders are continuing to take steps to keep your child safer while preventing any possible outbreak of COVID-19.

“We will still use all the tools we have for contact tracing and for notifications to parents and students and quarantine requirements,” Bourcier said. “We will have the COVID-19 dashboard up and running the first day of school to make sure all our stakeholders are aware of what’s going on in the individual schools. And we are blessed to have nurses at all our schools.”

The district also plans to have sanitizing stations and limit non-essential visitors and activities.

Although face masks will not be required on South Carolina school buses, state officials said they do recommend the use of face coverings by students and staff on school buses and within school facilities

