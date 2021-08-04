FIRST ALERT: Tropics are turning active, three chances of development to watch

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The tropics are about to flip the switch and become active, quickly! We now have three chances of development as of the morning update from the National Hurricane Center. The graphic alone just shows how active the tropics are! So let’s chat about each system.

Multiple chances of development will continue over the next five days. (WMBF)

System #1

A small and weak area of low pressure, with limited shower and thunderstorm activity, is passing near the Cabo Verde Islands. Significant development of this system is not expected during the next day or so due to unfavorable environmental conditions. Thereafter, this system is forecast to move northward or north-northwestward over cooler waters, ending its development chances. Locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds are possible over portions of the Cabo Verde Islands through today. The chance of development is near 0% for both the next two and five days.

System #2

A tropical wave located over the central tropical Atlantic is producing a broad area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are expected to be marginally conducive for some slow development east of the Lesser Antilles by Sunday and into early next week while the disturbance moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph. The chance of development is low near 0% over the next 48 hours and at 20% over the next five days. This system poses no threat to us at this time but will need to be something we watch into the weekend.

System #3

A tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa by late Thursday. Environmental conditions appear somewhat conducive for some slow development over the far eastern Atlantic through the weekend into early next week while the system moves generally westward at about 15 mph. The chance of development is near 0% over the next two days and then at 30% over the next five days. This system poses no threat to us at this time but will need to be something we watch into the weekend. Models continue to like the idea of this system strengthening by the weekend and into next week.

