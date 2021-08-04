Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: A break from the heavy rain, cloudy & cool

Enjoy the break while you can!
Enjoy the break while you can!
By Andrew Dockery
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:07 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The front we have been talking about all week will stall out just offshore today as the low pressure system moved east through the Carolinas yesterday. Thankfully, after a soggy Tuesday, this means a break from the heavy rain from us.

With the front being stalled out over the Atlantic, the moisture will remain low through the area both today and tomorrow. In return, our forecast will only feature a 20% chance of showers and storms for both Wednesday and Thursday. Cloudy skies will hang across the area with a few showers and storms at times, but most of us should remain fairly dry. Cloud cover will keep temperatures held in check today with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

By Thursday, there does look to be a decent window of some sunshine later in the day before tropical moisture works back onshore.

The moisture off shore will begin to drift back westward and move onshore by Friday and Saturday, resulting in increasing showers and thunderstorm chances. Rain chances will increase to 60% for Friday, especially in the afternoon. Highs will climb into the low-mid 80s on Friday.

As we head into the start of the weekend, we’ll keep the chance for heavy rain in the forecast. Highs will range from the mid-upper 80s Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will feature a higher rain chance of showers and storms with a 60% chance of rain. By the time Sunday rolls around, rain chances will drop to 30% and remain scattered.

Rainfall totals by the end of the weekend look to range from an additional 1-3″ of rain.

