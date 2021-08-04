FIRST ALERT: A break from the heavy rain, cloudy & cool

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The front we have been talking about all week will stall out just offshore today as the low pressure system moved east through the Carolinas yesterday. Thankfully, after a soggy Tuesday, this means a break from the heavy rain from us.

The best rain chances will remain offshore today thanks to the front stalling just to our southeast. (WMBF)

With the front being stalled out over the Atlantic, the moisture will remain low through the area both today and tomorrow. In return, our forecast will only feature a 20% chance of showers and storms for both Wednesday and Thursday. Cloudy skies will hang across the area with a few showers and storms at times, but most of us should remain fairly dry. Cloud cover will keep temperatures held in check today with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s today and tomorrow. Expect a few peaks of sunshine on Thursday. (WMBF)

By Thursday, there does look to be a decent window of some sunshine later in the day before tropical moisture works back onshore.

Tropical moisture works back into the area on Friday and Saturday, bringing widespread showers and storms. (WMBF)

The moisture off shore will begin to drift back westward and move onshore by Friday and Saturday, resulting in increasing showers and thunderstorm chances. Rain chances will increase to 60% for Friday, especially in the afternoon. Highs will climb into the low-mid 80s on Friday.

The first half of the weekend will hold onto a 60% chance of showers and storms on Saturday before turning scattered on Sunday. (WMBF)

As we head into the start of the weekend, we’ll keep the chance for heavy rain in the forecast. Highs will range from the mid-upper 80s Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will feature a higher rain chance of showers and storms with a 60% chance of rain. By the time Sunday rolls around, rain chances will drop to 30% and remain scattered.

The rain will add up to 1-3" when all is said and done for the rest of the week. This is through Sunday night. (WMBF)

Rainfall totals by the end of the weekend look to range from an additional 1-3″ of rain.

