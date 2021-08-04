Early morning shooting leaves one injured, Horry County police investigating

Submit a Tip
The Horry County Police Department is investigating a shooting early Wednesday morning that left one person hurt.(Source: Miles Jackson, WAVE 3 News)
By Nick Doria
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is investigating a shooting early Wednesday morning that left one person hurt.

The shooting happened on Red Bluff Road between 4 a.m. and 4:30 a.m., Horry County Police Lt. Thomas DelPercio said.

The victim, police confirmed, was in stable condition when they were transported to Grand Strand Medical Center for treatment.

There is no danger to the public, DelPercio added.

Police have not announced any arrests or suspects in the case.

