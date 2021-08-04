Submit a Tip
Crews repair Myrtle Beach outfall damaged by heavy rains

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The heavy rainfall on Tuesday caused some damage to an outfall along the Grand Strand.

Brian Greene posted video of the damage at the 24th Avenue beach access, which had to be closed off.

Myrtle Beach spokesperson Mark Kruea confirmed that the end piece of a pipe at one of the regular, on-the-beach outfall was pushed away by the rainwater.

He said crews replaced the piece of the pipe that was swept away.

Greene posted videos of crews repairing the area, allowing beachgoers to safely walk through the area.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

