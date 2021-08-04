Coroner: Woman killed in Florence County shooting was pregnant

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. – (WMBF) – The Florence County coroner revealed that a woman who was shot and killed Friday night was pregnant.

Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victim as Taniyah Wilson. He added that she was 23 weeks pregnant.

Deputies were called Friday night to the shooting on Hoffmeyer Road where they found two victims. Both were taken to the hospital. Wilson succumbed to her injuries while the second victim is expected to be OK.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call deputies at (843) 665-2121 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

