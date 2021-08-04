Columbia mayor issues state of emergency requiring masks in schools, day cares

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Mayor Steve Benjamin will announce a state of emergency for the city of Columbia at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

This comes in an effort to fight the recent rapid spread of the COVID-19 delta variant, especially among children who cannot get vaccinated, the mayor said.

The emergency declaration will require face coverings be worn by all faculty, staff, children over the age of two, and visitors in all buildings at public and private schools, as well as day cares.

There is a proviso in the state budget saying any public school requiring masks could lose funding.

Benjamin told City Council on Tuesday to prepare for a court battle over the legality of the proviso.

.@SteveBenjaminSC says he has spoken to @AGAlanWilson about mandatory masking in Columbia schools and is prepared for legal challenges “we are prepared to take this to the Supreme Court.” @wis10 https://t.co/XIzfibJvxw pic.twitter.com/qvvCORiixE — Adam Mintzer (@adammintzer) August 4, 2021

This story will be updated.

