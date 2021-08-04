Submit a Tip
CMC puts tents back up as number of COVID-19 patients increase dramatically

Conway Medical Center put tents back up due to the dramatic increase in COVID-19 patients at the hospital.(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The COVID-19 tents at Conway Medical Center are going back up.

Crews started the process of putting up the tents on Tuesday.

CMC spokesperson Allyson Floyd said that patient loads have increased dramatically over the past few weeks, and the tents will help alleviate the patient load in the ER department.

Currently, the hospital has 27 COVID-positive patients, 11 of which are in ICU and six are on ventilators. Floyd said that of the 27 COVID patients, 23 are not vaccinated.

She said the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control inspected the tents and said that between 24-26 patients will be allowed in them.

Floyd explained that the front tent will be used for triage. Then if a patient is COVID positive and they need further treatment, they will go to the next tent over unless it’s medically necessary for the patient to be inside the hospital.

The hospital hopes to start using the tents this weekend.

The tents were first put up in March 2020 and were just recently taken down in May of this year due to the low number of COVID-19 cases.

