$3,000 reward offered for information regarding death of former Robeson County student-athlete

ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A reward has now been offered or any information regarding the death of a 19-year-old man in the Pee Dee.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says the $3,000 reward is in connection with the death of Marqueise Coleman, of St. Pauls.

According to authorities, Coleman was shot and killed in the early morning hours of July 29 in the area of North Alford Road. Coleman was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Deputies put out a call for more information over the weekend, saying they’ve conducted multiple interviews and collected surveillance footage during their investigation.

Officials with the Public Schools of Robeson County said Coleman was a standout student-athlete at St. Pauls High School before graduating last year.

In a statement, Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said many have spoken about Coleman’s “smile, personality, mentoring to St. Pauls High School athletes and his athletic abilities” and called his death a “senseless crime.”

To be eligible for the reward, the sheriff’s office says the tip must be called into St. Pauls Crime Stoppers at 910-865-8477.

