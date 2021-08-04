2021 Extra Point preview: West Florence Knights

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - The West Florence Knights are looking to build off a strong first year in Class 4A Region VI. The Knights received an at-large bid into the shortened postseason and finished the 2020 season with a 5-3 record.

Jody Jenerette will have some holes to fill across the board, most notably the one of Virginia Tech signee Nyke Johnson. The quarterback-tight end duo of George Derrick Floyd and Dylan Snyder is also gone to graduation.

However, one mainstay in the lineup is at running back. Terry McKithen is back for his senior year and is poised to do damage once again. He’ll have a solid line to run behind this fall led by Jeremiah Denham at left tackle.

On defense, lineman Pate Marlow will be leaned on to anchor the front. The Knights are out to make a statement in 2021 and are also excited to take the field in their brand new stadium.

Pate Marlow: “Relationships and working with each other is key,” said West Florence defensive and Pate Marlow. “If anybody comes in our home, beat them. If we go into other people’s home, beat them.”

“I think it’s going to be very electric this year,” West Florence offensive lineman Jeremiah Denham said. “I think especially with the new stadium it’s just going to be a whole new thing.”

The Knights open up their fall slate on the road against Lexington in week zero. It’s a quality matchup for Jenerette’s ball club to see where they stack up.

