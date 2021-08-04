Submit a Tip
2021 Extra Point preview: Conway Tigers

Conway High School football.
By Gabe McDonald
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The Conway Tigers are one local team that is looking to get back on track after some lean years. Conway is coming off a season it spent little time putting behind them, finishing just 1-7 and missing the playoffs.

The growing pains the team suffered in 2020 have them optimistic about this fall. One major change for Carlton Terry’s team comes under center.

His son, Carlton Terry II, will move from under center into a role as more of an athlete. Rising sophomore Devin Grainger will step in and be the Tigers’ starting quarterback this season.

Defensively, defensive end Gene King will be an anchor for a unit that returns six starters including Jonah Freshley and others. In total, Conway has 13 starters back in the fold this season.

This now experienced bunch feels this year is the year they get back to their winning ways.

“We have a bunch of young guys,” admitted Conway defensive end Gene King. We all had a rough season last season and they have experience so everyone knows we can’t do that this year. We have to do better.”

“It’s going to feel real good,” said Conway receiver Carlton Terry II. “We’ve brought a lot of energy back to the team from the past couple of years and we’re moving some guys around on the offense. One thing we were strong on these last couple of years is going 100% and zero excuses. Go hard every play and make sure whatever you do, you do it full speed.”

Conway will have quite the test in week zero when they open the season in Little River against the defending Class 4A Lower State champions in North Myrtle Beach.

