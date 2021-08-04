2021 Extra Point preview: Aynor Blue Jackets

AYNOR, SC (WMBF) - The Aynor Blue Jackets bring back a senior laden bunch in 2021. It is a group that is on the cusp of making a deep postseason run in Class 3A.

This fall marks year four of the Jason Allen era. The Jackets lose their do-it-all quarterback Noah Jones, however Garrison Gasque is fully prepared to fill his shoes.

Aynor is predicated on playing power football and the Jackets certainly have some studs in the backfield. Bell-cow back Ahmad Gerald and the more shifty Adam Graham make one of the better tandems in our area.

On the defensive side, Aynor has premiere players at all three levels such as lineman Emmanuel Deas and linebacker Cade Lewis.

The Blue Jackets are out to prove the doubters wrong in 2021 as a region title is certainly within reach.

“It’s just fun to go out and compete and see how good you actually are,” said Aynor outside linebacker Cade Lewis. “Everybody thinks they’re the best but you go out and prove it every week.”

“I think we’re going to be great,” said Aynor tight end and defensive end Dawson Johnson. “I’m ready for it too because it’s our last year and last year we didn’t have it like we normally would. Now everybody is going to be able to come out and support us and we’ve always been a big family.”

“It’s about climbing a mountain. We started three years ago and are trying to establish the belief that Aynor football can do anything and compete with anybody,” Aynor head football coach Jason Allen said. “It probably hasn’t always been that way so we just really work hard to get to a point where we can maybe challenge for a state title. But we don’t worry about that so much. It’s more about the consistency it takes to get to that level.”

The Blue Jackets have quite the matchup in week zero as they welcome in the defending Class 1A Lower State champs in Lake View.

