15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office expanding drug treatment program for low-level offenses

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Those arrested on lower-level drug charges will now have another legal option in a part of South Carolina.

The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said Wednesday it’s expanding its drug treatment program, calling it “one of the most rigorous yet successful alternatives to prison.”

Officials said Drug Court will now be available to those facing drug and alcohol-related charges who also require regularly prescribed medication from a doctor. The program initially didn’t do that, because there weren’t enough resources available to monitor them.

Solicitor Jimmy Richardson hopes that expanding the voluntary program will continue its success, and offer an avenue for families to also step in and help.

“We really will have to rely on family members and people that can get in their ear and say ‘Look, you really need this.’ Drug Court may seem like a punishment but all this is to make sure that you don’t continue on the path that you are currently on,” Richardson said.

Since the program was founded in 2005, the solicitor’s office says more than 550 people have successfully completed the program and graduated. Of that number, officials said more than 90% of graduates were not arrested again for felonies within a year.

Officials said the program lasts at least nine months, and it includes group therapy sessions, requirements for drug and alcohol testing as well as regular court sessions.

Richardson also says those who complete the program have their records expunged and are able to apply for jobs.

