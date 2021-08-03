Submit a Tip
Visiting the Surfside Beach Farmer’s Market with Waccamaw Market Cooperative

By Halley Murrow
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s National Farmers Market week and we celebrated in style with the Waccamaw Market Cooperative.

The group hosts Farmers Markets up and down the Grand Strand. We loved visiting the Surfside Beach location.

Rain or shine, the show goes on. You’ll have the change to meet a variety of local vendors including fresh produce, handmade items, baked goods, plants, and so much more!

Come along with us for a taste of what they have to offer.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Here’s the full schedule:

DOWNTOWN CONWAY

Saturdays 8am – 1pm May 1 – Oct. 30 Under the Main Street Bridge Conway, SC

DOWNTOWN GEORGETOWN

Saturdays8am – 1pmMay 1 – Oct. 30122 Screven St. Georgetown, SC

LITTLE RIVER

Thursdays 9am – 2pm May 6 – October 284468 Mineola Ave. Little River, SC

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH

Fridays 10am – 3pm May 7 – Oct. 29925 1st Ave. S. North Myrtle Beach, SC

PLAZA CITY MARKET(NANCE PLAZA, DOWNTOWN MYRTLE BEACH)

Thursdays 5pm – 8pmMay 6 – October 28819 North Kings Hwy. Myrtle Beach, SC

SURFSIDE BEACH

Tuesdays 10am – 3pm May 4 – October 26 Corner of Surfside Drive & Willow Drive North

VALOR PARK(MARKET COMMON)

Saturdays 10am – 3pm May 1 – Oct 30 1120 Farrow Parkway Market Common

MURRELLS INLET

Sundays 11am – 3pm July 25 August 29 September 26 October 244494 US 17 Business, Pet Galley Parking Lot

COASTAL CAROLINA

Coastal Carolina 9am – 3pm September 22 October 20 November 10 Prince Lawn Conway, SC

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

