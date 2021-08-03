Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Public Schools of Robeson County requiring masks in classrooms for upcoming school year

Source: Public Schools of Robeson County Facebook page
Source: Public Schools of Robeson County Facebook page
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Students in Robeson County classrooms must wear a mask at the start of the school year.

The Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County held a special called meeting to discuss the re-entry plan for the 2021-2022 school year.

Board members voted in favor of requiring masks for all students and staff while inside buildings and on school buses.

According to the re-entry draft plan, masks won’t be required while students are outside as long as physical distancing can be maintained.

The school board will revisit the mask issue every 30 days and determine if they are required.

On Monday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,190 newly reported COVID-19 cases. It is a total of the past three days since NCDHHS only releases data reports Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are on the scene of an apartment complex in Little River.
1 shot, another in custody after incident in Little River
HCPD: Two detained during robbery investigation near CCU
Travelers wait in line at the Myrtle Beach International Airport on Monday.
Spirit Airlines working to ‘get back on track’ after several flight cancellations at MYR
Police: Missing Conway teenager returns home safely
Raven Saunders, of the United States, poses with her silver medal on women's shot put at the...
‘Try and take this medal’ Lowcountry athlete under fire for gesture at Olympics

Latest News

CDC data show vaccinated individuals can still contract the delta variant and spread the virus...
CDC confirms leaked data about delta variant
Governor Henry McMaster took additional actions Saturday to enhance the state’s response to...
CMC: Vaccinated COVID-19 patients with chronic illnesses not as sick as those who aren’t vaccinated
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday,...
‘I am very glad I was vaccinated’: Sen. Lindsey Graham confirms he has COVID-19
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. continuing to see increase in COVID-related hospitalizations