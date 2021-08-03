Public Schools of Robeson County requiring masks in classrooms for upcoming school year

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Students in Robeson County classrooms must wear a mask at the start of the school year.

The Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County held a special called meeting to discuss the re-entry plan for the 2021-2022 school year.

Board members voted in favor of requiring masks for all students and staff while inside buildings and on school buses.

According to the re-entry draft plan, masks won’t be required while students are outside as long as physical distancing can be maintained.

The school board will revisit the mask issue every 30 days and determine if they are required.

On Monday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,190 newly reported COVID-19 cases. It is a total of the past three days since NCDHHS only releases data reports Monday through Friday.

