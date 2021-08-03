Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Pennsylvania woman identified as victim of deadly pedestrian crash on Kings Highway

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Pennsylvania woman was killed after being hit by a car Monday night in Myrtle Beach, according to the coroner’s office.

The deadly crash happened at Kings Highway at 70th Avenue North.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said 49-year-old Rebecca Latuch was attempting to cross the roadway when she was hit by a vehicle. The coroner noted Latuch, who was visiting from Somerset, Penn., was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Myrtle Beach police, only one vehicle was involved in the crash.

No additional information was immediately available.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HCPD: Two detained during robbery investigation near CCU
Travelers wait in line at the Myrtle Beach International Airport on Monday.
Spirit Airlines working to ‘get back on track’ after several flight cancellations at MYR
Raven Saunders, of the United States, poses with her silver medal on women's shot put at the...
‘Try and take this medal’ Lowcountry athlete under fire for gesture at Olympics
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday,...
‘I am very glad I was vaccinated’: Sen. Lindsey Graham confirms he has COVID-19
Authorities are on the scene of an apartment complex in Little River.
1 shot, another in custody after incident in Little River

Latest News

The number of stranded passengers in Myrtle Beach is growing after Spirit Airlines canceled...
More passengers stranded after Spirit Airlines cancels additional flights at MYR
Deputies released two photos of Jeffrey David Powell, 36, who they consider a person of...
2 adults, 1 young girl killed in South Carolina; suspect arrested overnight, authorities say
Body worn camera footage availability
In Focus: Police body camera video accessible to select few in South Carolina
Tidelands Health pediatrician encourages back to school check ups.
Doctors encourage back-to-school check-ups ahead of new school year