Pennsylvania woman identified as victim of deadly pedestrian crash on Kings Highway

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Pennsylvania woman was killed after being hit by a car Monday night in Myrtle Beach, according to the coroner’s office.

The deadly crash happened at Kings Highway at 70th Avenue North.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said 49-year-old Rebecca Latuch was attempting to cross the roadway when she was hit by a vehicle. The coroner noted Latuch, who was visiting from Somerset, Penn., was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Myrtle Beach police, only one vehicle was involved in the crash.

No additional information was immediately available.

