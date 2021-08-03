Submit a Tip
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Darlington County

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Troopers are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Darlington County.

LCpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 9:15 p.m. Monday on S. Main Street near Bellevue Drive.

A Chevrolet Tahoe with two occupants was traveling northbound on S. Main Street when the vehicle fatally struck a pedestrian who was in the roadway, Pye confirmed.

Both occupants of the vehicle were wearing seat belts and were not injured, according to troopers.

The name of the pedestrian is expected to be released by the Darlington County Coroner’s Office.

