Over 100 wanted offenders arrested in S.C. during ‘Operation Summer Blitz’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Dozens of wanted offenders in South Carolina were arrested in a coordinated, statewide warrant sweep known as ‘Operation Summer Blitz.’

The South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services said the sweeps were conducted between July 19 and July 23, leading to the arrest of 124 wanted individuals.

Authorities said the goal of the mission was to locate and apprehended wanted sex offenders, domestic violence offenders, violent offenders, and offenders who have violated their conditions of supervision.

“There were 264 SCDPPPS Agents along with officers from 31 various federal, state, county and local law enforcement agencies that worked in 37 counties throughout the state to arrest wanted offenders. We also had 97 warrants cleared,” said Chad Gambrell, SCDPPPS deputy director for offender supervision and enforcement services.

Authorities use the term “cleared” to signify that a warrant is disposed due to an offender’s death, incarceration, or relocation to another state.

“I am so proud of our SCDPPPS Agents who uphold the law with dignity, while supervising offenders in the community. The work accomplished during ‘Operation Summer Blitz’ is part of the job we do to safeguard the public from criminal activity,” said SCDPPPS Director Jerry Adger.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.