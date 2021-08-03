Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Over 100 wanted offenders arrested in S.C. during ‘Operation Summer Blitz’

Dozens of wanted offenders in South Carolina were arrested in a coordinated, statewide warrant...
Dozens of wanted offenders in South Carolina were arrested in a coordinated, statewide warrant sweep known as ‘Operation Summer Blitz.’(Source: SC Dept of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Dozens of wanted offenders in South Carolina were arrested in a coordinated, statewide warrant sweep known as ‘Operation Summer Blitz.’

The South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services said the sweeps were conducted between July 19 and July 23, leading to the arrest of 124 wanted individuals.

Authorities said the goal of the mission was to locate and apprehended wanted sex offenders, domestic violence offenders, violent offenders, and offenders who have violated their conditions of supervision.

“There were 264 SCDPPPS Agents along with officers from 31 various federal, state, county and local law enforcement agencies that worked in 37 counties throughout the state to arrest wanted offenders. We also had 97 warrants cleared,” said Chad Gambrell, SCDPPPS deputy director for offender supervision and enforcement services.

Authorities use the term “cleared” to signify that a warrant is disposed due to an offender’s death, incarceration, or relocation to another state.

“I am so proud of our SCDPPPS Agents who uphold the law with dignity, while supervising offenders in the community. The work accomplished during ‘Operation Summer Blitz’ is part of the job we do to safeguard the public from criminal activity,” said SCDPPPS Director Jerry Adger.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HCPD: Two detained during robbery investigation near CCU
Travelers wait in line at the Myrtle Beach International Airport on Monday.
Spirit Airlines working to ‘get back on track’ after several flight cancellations at MYR
Myrtle Beach police investigating deadly pedestrian crash along Kings Highway
Raven Saunders, of the United States, poses with her silver medal on women's shot put at the...
‘Try and take this medal’ Lowcountry athlete under fire for gesture at Olympics
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday,...
‘I am very glad I was vaccinated’: Sen. Lindsey Graham confirms he has COVID-19

Latest News

The number of stranded passengers in Myrtle Beach is growing after Spirit Airlines canceled...
More passengers stranded after Spirit Airlines cancels additional flights at MYR
Pennsylvania woman identified as victim of deadly pedestrian crash on Kings Highway
Deputies released two photos of Jeffrey David Powell, 36, who they consider a person of...
2 adults, 1 young girl killed in South Carolina; suspect arrested overnight, authorities say
Body worn camera footage availability
In Focus: Police body camera video accessible to select few in South Carolina