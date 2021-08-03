Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach police investigating deadly pedestrian crash along Kings Highway

By Kristin Nelson
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating a deadly pedestrian crash Monday night.

Officers were called around 9:20 p.m. to Kings Highway and 70th Avenue North.

Myrtle Beach police spokesperson Gretchen Kalar confirmed that the crash involved a pedestrian who was killed. She added that there was just one vehicle involved in the crash.

Kalar said that the northbound lanes of 70th Avenue North are shutdown while police investigate the wreck.

The names of those involved have not been released.

