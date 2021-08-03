Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach police investigate stabbing at Dunkin Donuts

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach are investigating a stabbing at Dunkin Donuts in the city.

A spokesperson from the department said officers were called around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday to the Dunkin Donuts on 30th Avenue North.

She said that one person was hurt in the stabbing, but the person’s condition hasn’t been released.

Police said they have one person detained in connection to the case.

WMBF News will bring you updates on the story as they come into our newsroom.

