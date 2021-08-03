Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

More than 1,000 earthquakes rock Yellowstone in July

By CNN
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists say July was a really shaky month at Yellowstone National Park.

One expert called it a “doozy.”

The U.S. Geological Survey shared its monthly report on earthquake activity this week.

It says seismologists reported more than 1,000 minor quakes around Yellowstone last month.

It’s the most quakes reported at the national park since June 2017.

Most of the tremors were a part of seven different swarms.

A swarm is a series of small quakes that happen back-to-back over a short period.

The agency says the largest single swarm saw more than 760 earthquakes hit beneath Yellowstone Lake.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HCPD: Two detained during robbery investigation near CCU
Travelers wait in line at the Myrtle Beach International Airport on Monday.
Spirit Airlines working to ‘get back on track’ after several flight cancellations at MYR
Myrtle Beach police investigating deadly pedestrian crash along Kings Highway
Raven Saunders, of the United States, poses with her silver medal on women's shot put at the...
‘Try and take this medal’ Lowcountry athlete under fire for gesture at Olympics
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday,...
‘I am very glad I was vaccinated’: Sen. Lindsey Graham confirms he has COVID-19

Latest News

Police officers stand outside a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after violence Tuesday near the...
Officer dead after burst of violence outside Pentagon
An investigation into New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has found that he sexually harassed multiple...
New York Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, probe finds; he disputes allegations
FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2003 file photo, from left, Jack and Jo Ann Hinckley, parents of John...
Mother of would-be Reagan assassin John Hinckley dies at 95
Ohio 11th moves one step closer to representation
Ohio 11th moves one step closer to representation