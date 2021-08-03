More passengers stranded after Spirit Airlines cancels additional flights at MYR

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The number of stranded passengers in Myrtle Beach is growing after Spirit Airlines canceled additional flights Tuesday.

According to information from the Myrtle Beach International Airport, eight Spirit Airlines flights bound for Myrtle Beach have been canceled. Those flights were scheduled to depart from cities including Baltimore, Chicago, Cleveland, and Fort Lauderdale.

The Florida-based budget carrier known for their ‘no-frills’ also canceled five flights that were set to depart MYR.

The number of Spirit Airlines cancelations at MYR increased from the day before, as Monday saw six total flights canceled. In total, the airline has canceled 264 flights nationwide Tuesday, also up from the day before.

The airline released the following statement to WMBF News Tuesday:

We’re working around the clock to mitigate the travel disruptions caused by overlapping operational challenges including weather, system outages and staffing shortages in some areas of the operation. In responding to these challenges, Spirit has implemented some proactive cancellations again today to reset our operations. Most of our flights currently remain scheduled as planned.

We understand how frustrating it is for our Guests when plans change unexpectedly. We’re working to provide refunds for cancellations and, when possible, to reaccommodate our Guests. We have processed proactive cancellations early to give our Guests as much notice as possible, and we ask that they watch for notifications and check their flight status before heading to the airport. These targeted changes are mainly focused in markets where travelers have multiple options for alternative flights.

As a team, we strive every day to get our Guests where they need to go on time. We sincerely regret the inconvenience this has caused.

