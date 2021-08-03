Meals on Wheels of Horry County in need of drivers in northern Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Meals on Wheels of Horry County is in need of new drivers to serve northern Horry County.

“We’ve had a lot of new clients come on board lately, and what that leads to is a driver shortage,” Angie Moncrief, operations director for Meals on Wheels of Horry County said.

Moncrief said the biggest area of need is northern Horry County.

“We are looking for drivers to service our outlying areas,” she said. “We need 12 drivers in all. We’re looking for drivers in Longs and Loris, Little River and a couple in North Myrtle Beach.”

Moncrief said the organization’s client base has skyrocketed in the last eight months because of the number of people moving to the area and word of mouth spreading the word of their organization’s services.

“We are bringing on anywhere from eight to 10 new clients every single week,” Moncrief said. “As of Christmas Day, we had 12 routes, and we were serving around 90 people. Up until last week, we had 26 routes, and we were serving 220, and we’re getting ready to double that to 52 routes starting next week.”

Meals on Wheels of Horry County also needs kitchen volunteers.

“We also need about 12 volunteers here in the kitchen,” she said. “We are expanding our service area like we talked about, but that also means our production has to also increase. We need cooks, those that want to help serve the meals inside, package the meals, prepare the meals and get them ready for the drivers to take out.”

Another challenge the origination is dealing with is increased food prices and higher gas prices.

To find out how you can become a volunteer, click here.

